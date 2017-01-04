Ola launches Share Express; makes shared rides 30% cheaper

Bangalore: Ola, mobile app for transportation, recently launched a new feature –Share Express, to over 100 routes.

Share Express makes ride-sharing more affordable for customers making Ola Share rides further cheaper by 30%.

Share Express runs along popular fixed routes of a city and customers whose pickup and drop-off locations coincide with the fixed routes can book a ride from the Share icon on their Ola app.

Ola plans to extend Share Express to over 300 routes in 10 cities in the near future.

Share Express rides operates only on fixed routes, a customer’s boarding and drop points would be on the fixed route but within walking distance; much like MRTs, only there are no fixed stops or designated timings for the Share Express users.

A customer can book a Share Express along available routes on demand, working like a public transport line with infinite stops, arriving at their convenience.

How does Ola Share Express work?

- You have to select the Share icon on Ola app

- Now enter start and end points on the app.

- If the entered route falls under the ‘Express routes’ then you will be given an option to either book a ride through Share Express or go for a regular Ola Share ride.