OLA

Ola marks first entry into England

Ola marks first entry into England

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Ola on Monday announced entry into England by launching its services in South West England.

“Starting today, people in and around the city of Bristol can book rides on the Ola app, with services launching in Exeter and more towns in the coming weeks. To celebrate its launch, Ola is offering a limited number of discounted rides to customers to try its new, dynamic and responsible service,” the company said in a statement.

This move marks Ola’s first entry into England after launching in South Wales earlier this year, as it looks to build an integrated mobility experience across the UK.

Ola said that it is the only ride-hailing app in the UK that offers passengers the option of PHVs and metered taxis through one consumer-friendly platform.

“As of today, over a million people in the UK can now access safe and convenient modes of transport through the Ola app. Drivers on the platform will also enjoy the benefits of increased earnings through Ola’s market-leading commission rates, daily payments, and a 24/7 support system,” Ola said.

The company claims that it conducts one billion rides a year around the world, with more than a million drivers and 150 million customers in over 125 cities.

Ola is now operational in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.
 

