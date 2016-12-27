Ola Outstation: Avail 'one-way' trip fares from Delhi NCR to 50 cities; price starts at Rs 11 per KM

New Delhi: Mobile app for transportation Ola on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘One way’ trip fares on Ola Outstation providing rides to over 50 destinations from Delhi NCR, on one way trip fares.

From Delhi NCR, Ola Outstation provides one way trip fare rides to most sought after tourist locations like Agra, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Dehradun; popular pilgrimage locations like Mathura, Haridwar and Kurukshetra; and major industrial zones like Meerut, Sonipat, Bhiwadi and Bawal to name a few.

Using ‘one-way’ fares feature, inter-city commuters from Delhi can travel to cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Agra, Dehradun, Haridwar starting at Rs 11 per kilometer; making Ola Outstation one of the most affordable inter-city transportation platforms available in the market.

How does Ola Outstation work?

The booking process for Outstation remains the same as booking an Ola Micro or Ola Mini for travel within the city.

The user needs to select ‘Outstation’ from the category list displayed at the base of the Ola app.

Upon selecting the category and filling in the destination details, the user will have to fill in the date and time at which he/she would like to avail the service.

Post that, the user needs to book from the packages and cab category of his/her choice.