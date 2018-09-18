हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OLA

Ola plans to launch services in New Zealand

It has however not specified the launch date of its services in New Zealand.

Ola plans to launch services in New Zealand

New Delhi: Indian ride-sharing major Ola has announced its plans to enter New Zealand's 's cab hailing market.

The Bengaluru-based firm's plans to launch in New Zealand comes after it forayed into Australia in February and the UK in August. It has however not specified the launch date of its services in New Zealand.

“Ola plans to enter New Zealand to provide both drivers and passengers a fair and safe way to get around Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington,” the company said in a statement.

Ola has appointed Brian Dewil as Country Manager for New Zealand. Brian with 15 years’ of experience in technology and start-up industry, was the co-founder of Horizon Robotics.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO said, “We see a real opportunity in New Zealand to provide a fair alternative in the rideshare space for both customers and drivers. We  invested in understanding the New Zealand customer and devised the right strategy to meet their transport needs”

He further added, “We are the rideshare brand that cares and are looking forward to creating high quality transport experiences for both passengers and drivers in New Zealand.”

Founded in 2011, Ola, which claims to have 125 million users in 110 cities, has been competing against American ride-sharing major Uber in the cab-hailing market.

Tags:
OLAOla New Zealandcab hailing marketOla India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close