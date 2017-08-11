Passenger vehicles sales rise 15%, car sales 9% in July

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 15.12 percent to 2,98,997 units in July from 2,59,720 units in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were up 8.52 percent at 1,92,773 units as against 1,77,639 units in July last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales rose 16.9 percent to 10,48,657 units last month compared to 8,97,084 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in July grew 13.73 percent to 16,79,055 units as against 14,76,332 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles increased 13.78 percent to 59,000 units in July, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 13.3 percent to 20,78,313 units from 18,34,302 units in July 2016, it added.