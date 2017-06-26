Paytm Mall helps car and bike dealers get online

Mumbai: Paytm Mall is helping car and bike dealers come online by digitising their catalogues, and is also boosting online discovery through QR codes.

This has helped over a thousand dealerships across the country to reach a wider set of customers.

Dealers are also using the QR code as a medium to drive sales without the need of managing a large inventory, Paytm said in a statement here.

"We are looking to further enhance the effectiveness of our platform by offering Paytm Mall QR Codes to our partners. Local dealerships can now leverage our massive QR network to get the most out of their promotional budgets with customised marketing activities and round the clock sales opportunities," Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer ? Paytm Mall said.

"This will help individual outlets drive incremental traffic and expand their businesses," he added.

The QR Code is expected to measure conversions and transaction for all local promotional activities, making it an impactful marketing tool.

Dealers use the tool for outdoor installations or below-the-line marketing materials to drive sales or test-drive leads.

The service is available across 150 Indian cities. Paytm Mall is also working with local shopkeepers to bring their catalogue online, in a similar manner, which will aid product discovery.