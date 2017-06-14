close
Piaggio launches SCV Porter 700

The Indian arm of the Italian auto major Piaggio on Wednesday launched its new small commercial vehicle (SCV) Porter 700, priced at Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 19:06

Mumbai: The Indian arm of the Italian auto major Piaggio Wednesday launched its new small commercial vehicle (SCV) Porter 700, priced at Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra).

Piaggio Group also announced appointment of Diego Graffi as the Chief Executive Officer of its Indian subsidiary, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited.

Porter 700 is a strategic initiative from Piaggio to expand its wings in the last mile transportation category through the 4-wheeler cargo market, the company said.

"Piaggio would focus on further strengthening and dominating this category, particularly the last mile transportation cargo market," Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Chairman Ravi Chopra said.

Piaggio is a leading player in the light transportation industry with a complete range of 3- and 4- wheelers in diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG fuel variants.

Chopra said company's both 3-wheeler and 4- wheeler businesses will continue to co-exist.

"Anticipating our new-age customer's needs, Porter 700 has been conceived as a modern, stylish vehicle with many new features alogwith reliability and fuel efficiency," Graffi said.

The new Porter 700 comes with a 2 years or 75,000 km extended warranty.

Piaggio has a manufacturing plant at Baramati in Maharashtra, with installed annual production capacity of over 3,00,000 three-wheelers and 80,000 four-wheelers. 

Porter 700PiaggioPiaggio Vehicles Private LimitedPiaggio cars

