Piaggio Vehicles

Piaggio rolls out its 2.5 millionth commercial vehicle in India

Piaggio also unveiled its new series of Apé CNG/LPG fuel vehicles in the three-wheeler category for the Indian market.

New Delhi: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd , a 100 percent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group on Friday rolled out the 2.5 millionth small commercial vehicle (SCV).  The SCV –an Apé Xtra LDX –was  rolled-out from the assembly line of Piaggio’s facility at Baramati .

Piaggio also announced a volley of customer centric initiatives, ‘The Super Warranty’ program and the personal accident insurance program, on this occasion.

Under the ‘Super Warranty’ program, customers buying Apé Diesel 3w vehicles will get a warranty for 42 months or 1.2 lakh kilometres (whichever is earlier). Customers buying the Ape’ CNG/ LPG/ Petrol 3 w vehicles will be entitled to a warranty of 36 months or 1 lakh kilometres (whichever is earlier) .  

Each Piaggio customer buying a 3wh vehicle from today will be entitled to a personal accident Insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh, the company said.

Piaggio also unveiled its new series of Apé CNG/LPG fuel vehicles in the three-wheeler category for the Indian market. The Ape’ Xtra LDX and Apé Auto DX are part of the new water-cooled engine technology range. These variants of Apé are the first of its kind in the industry with water-cooled engines and offer best in class performance in terms of power, pick-up, mileage & maintenance. The new range of vehicles will meet the growing demand for commercial vehicle mobility solutions particularly suited to intra-city travel in India, and equipped with the latest-generation eco-friendly engines and state-of-the-art technological features.

