Porsche launches 911 GT3 priced at Rs 2.31 crore

Mumbai: German sports luxury car maker Porsche on Monday launched its iconic 911 range car 911 GT3 in the Indian market with a basic retail price of Rs 2.31 crore.

Built on the same production line as other thoroughbred racing cars, the latest four-litre flat engine offering from Posrche comes in two transmission variants of the GT sports car.

"Motorsport is an integral part of Porsche's DNA; it is racing heritage which gives us the edge in delivering true sports cars with exceptional everyday usability. We are immensely proud to announce the arrival of our first 911 GT3's in India today," Director of Porsche India Pavan Shetty said.

"We have noticed a rising demand for sports cars in our market, and with the 911 GT3 blurring the line between racetrack and road more than ever before, we have no doubt it will meet that demand," he added.

Porsche's product range in India include the iconic 911, Boxster, Cayman, Macan, Cayenne and Panamera.

The 911 GT3 model has been made available at all Porsche Centres across the country with a basic retail price of Rs 2.3121 crore.

Sports cars currently accounts for 30 per cent in Porsche's over all product portfolio in India.

With more power, more precision and a systematic lightweight construction, the radical two-seater 911 GT3 offers the perfect combination of racetrack and road driving, the company said.