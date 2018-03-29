Range Rover Velar wins World Car Design of the Year award

New Delhi: The Range Rover Velar, launched in India in January, has won the prestigeous World Car Design of the Year at the 2018 World Car Awards held in New York. The SUV now joins its siblings - Range Rover Evoque (2012), Jaguar F-Type (2013) and F-Pace (2017) in winning the coveted title.

Velar has been gathering a lot of appreciation from motoring enthusiasts and experts around the world ever since its global debut last year. The SUV which comes at a premium price tag of Rs 78.83 lakh (ex showroom) in India, has found an appeal courtesy its looks and performance. It has a well-proportioned exterior with a smooth silhouette and Matrix Laser-Led headlights that highlight what the company claims is a 'reductionist design philosophy.'

"We're honoured that the jury recognised the tireless endeavours of our designers and engineers in delivering a vehicle with compelling design, tailored technology and relevant innovation which come together to create a vehicle of instant desirability," said Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover.

Powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine (max power output of 177bhp), a 3.0-litre V6 diesel (max power output of 296 bhp) and a 2-litre petrol engine (247bhp of max power), the Velar's pricing maxes out at Rs 1.38 crore (ex showroom). In India, the SUV competes with the likes of Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Volvo XC90.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in the UK, the Velar pipped Volvo XC60 and the Lexus LC 500 to win the award for the best looking car.