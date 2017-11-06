Renault Captur launched in India: Price, features, variants and more
The Captur comes at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 11.39 lakh for the diesel variant.
New Delhi: French car major Renault on Monday launched its premium SUV Captur for the Indian market.
The Captur comes at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 11.39 lakh for the diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).
The Captur comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains. While petrol option will be powered by the 16 valves 4-cylinder 1.5L H4K petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gear box, the diesel version will be powered by the 1.5L K9K diesel engine mated to 6-speed manual gear box.
Here is the price for the petrol variant of Renault Captur
|RENAULT CAPTUR PETROL
|PRICES
|RXE
|Rs 9.99 Lakh
|RXL
|Rs 11.07 Lakh
|RXT
|Rs 11.69 Lakh
|RXT (Dual-Tone)
|Rs 11.86 Lakh
Here is the price for the diesel variant of Renault Captur
|RENAULT CAPTUR DIESEL
|PRICES
|RXE
|Rs 11.39 Lakh
|RXL
|Rs 12.47 Lakh
|RXT
|Rs 13.09 Lakh
|RXT (Dual-Tone)
|Rs 13.26 Lakh
|Platine
|Rs 13.88 Lakh
|Platine (Dual-Tone)
|Rs 14.05 Lakh
The French car major has only practically two models in the country now the Duster, the compact SUV which was a runaway success from the launch, and two variants of its small car, the 0.8 L Kwid and the 1-L Kwid, which has already helped it boost market share to round 5 percent, a target originally set for 2020.
Check out the engine stats of the petrol variant of Renault Captur
|Engine
|1.5L H4K
|Power
|106PS
|Torque
|142Nm
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drivetrain
|Front-wheel-drive
Check out the engine stats of the diesel variant of Renault Captur
|Engine
|1.5-litre K9K dCi
|Power
|110PS
|Torque
|240Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drivetrain
|Front-wheel-drive