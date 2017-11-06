Renault Captur launched in India: Price, features, variants and more

New Delhi: French car major Renault on Monday launched its premium SUV Captur for the Indian market.

The Captur comes at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 11.39 lakh for the diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Captur comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains. While petrol option will be powered by the 16 valves 4-cylinder 1.5L H4K petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gear box, the diesel version will be powered by the 1.5L K9K diesel engine mated to 6-speed manual gear box.

Here is the price for the petrol variant of Renault Captur

RENAULT CAPTUR PETROL PRICES RXE Rs 9.99 Lakh RXL Rs 11.07 Lakh RXT Rs 11.69 Lakh RXT (Dual-Tone) Rs 11.86 Lakh

Here is the price for the diesel variant of Renault Captur

RENAULT CAPTUR DIESEL PRICES RXE Rs 11.39 Lakh RXL Rs 12.47 Lakh RXT Rs 13.09 Lakh RXT (Dual-Tone) Rs 13.26 Lakh Platine Rs 13.88 Lakh Platine (Dual-Tone) Rs 14.05 Lakh

The French car major has only practically two models in the country now the Duster, the compact SUV which was a runaway success from the launch, and two variants of its small car, the 0.8 L Kwid and the 1-L Kwid, which has already helped it boost market share to round 5 percent, a target originally set for 2020.

Check out the engine stats of the petrol variant of Renault Captur

Engine 1.5L H4K Power 106PS Torque 142Nm Transmission 5-speed manual Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive

Check out the engine stats of the diesel variant of Renault Captur