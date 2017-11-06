हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Renault Captur launched in India: Price, features, variants and more

The Captur comes at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 11.39 lakh for the diesel variant.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 06, 2017, 13:22 PM IST
Comments |
Renault Captur launched in India: Price, features, variants and more

New Delhi: French car major Renault on Monday launched its premium SUV Captur for the Indian market.

The Captur comes at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 11.39 lakh for the diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Captur comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains. While petrol option will be powered by the 16 valves 4-cylinder 1.5L H4K petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gear box, the diesel version will be powered by the 1.5L K9K diesel engine mated to 6-speed manual gear box.

Here is the price for the petrol variant of Renault Captur

RENAULT CAPTUR PETROL PRICES
RXE Rs 9.99 Lakh
RXL Rs 11.07 Lakh
RXT Rs 11.69 Lakh 
RXT (Dual-Tone) Rs 11.86 Lakh

Here is the price for the diesel variant of Renault Captur

RENAULT CAPTUR DIESEL PRICES
RXE Rs 11.39 Lakh
RXL Rs 12.47 Lakh
RXT  Rs 13.09 Lakh
RXT (Dual-Tone) Rs 13.26 Lakh 
Platine Rs 13.88 Lakh 
Platine (Dual-Tone) Rs 14.05 Lakh 

The French car major has only practically two models in the country now the Duster, the compact SUV which was a runaway success from the launch, and two variants of its small car, the 0.8 L Kwid and the 1-L Kwid, which has already helped it boost market share to round 5 percent, a target originally set for 2020.

Check out the engine stats of the petrol variant of Renault Captur

Engine 1.5L H4K
Power 106PS
Torque 142Nm
Transmission 5-speed manual
Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive

Check out the engine stats of the diesel variant of Renault Captur

Engine 1.5-litre K9K dCi
Power 110PS
Torque 240Nm
Transmission 6-speed manual
Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive

 

Tags:
Renault new SUVRenault CapturRenault Captur Indian marketRenault Captur India launch
Next
Story

Renault Captur launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakh

Trending