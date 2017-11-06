हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Renault Captur SUV launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakh

The Renault Captur is available in a total of 10 variants – four for petrol and six for diesel – and is priced in the range of Rs 9.99 lakh - 13.88 lakh. 

Last Updated: Nov 06, 2017, 15:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Renault has finally launched the Captur in the country at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 11.39 lakh for the diesel (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The Renault Captur is positioned above the Duster in the compact SUV space and will take on the segment’s bestseller, the Hyundai Creta.

Renault Captur Petrol

RXE- Rs 9.99 lakh

RXL-Rs 11.07 lakh

RXT- Rs 11.69 lakh

RXT (Dual-Tone)- Rs 11.86 lakh

Renault Captur Diesel

RXE- Rs 11.39 lakh

RXL- Rs 12.47 lakh

RXT- Rs 13.09 lakh

RXT (Dual-Tone)- Rs 13.26 lakh 

Platine- Rs 13.88 lakh 

Platine (Dual-Tone)- Rs Rs 14.05 lakh

Initially, only the Duster-borrowed 1.5-litre diesel will be available, while the 1.5-litre petrol will follow later. Despite the Duster offering an automatic option with the same petrol and diesel engines, there will no automatic options with the Captur as of now. However, Renault has confirmed that the Captur will get automatic versions probably early next year.

Source: CarDekho.com

