Renault Captur to be launched tomorrow: Expected price, features and more

New Delhi: French car major Renault is all set to launch its premium SUV Captur in Indian market on Monday.

The bookings for Captur was opened in September at an initial amount of Rs 25,000.

The Captur, a global car having sold more than a million units so far, is likely to give a tough fight to the Jeep Compass, which is priced at Rs 14.95 lakh and Mahindra XUV and Tata Hexa, though the last two are seven-seaters.

Though the company refused to announce the price, market is expecting an under Rs 15 lakh price-tag for the top-end model.

Built on the globally successful B0 platform, the Captur has been designed and developed leveraging the prowess of Renault India and global teams.

The model will have various safety features like dual airbags, side airbags, antilock-braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), among others.

The Captur will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains. While petrol option will be powered by the 16 valves 4-cylinder 1.5L H4K petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gear box, the diesel version will be powered by the 1.5L K9K diesel engine mated to 6-speed manual gear box

The French car major has only practically two models in the country now the Duster, the compact SUV which was a runaway success from the launch, and two variants of its small car, the 0.8 L Kwid and the 1-L Kwid, which has already helped it boost market share to round 5 percent, a target originally set for 2020.