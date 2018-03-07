Renault India giving host of offers on International Women’s Day – Know

New Delhi: Carmaker Renault is giving a host of offers to women on International Women’s Day. The car company is providing a free comprehensive vehicle check-up for its women customers, along with other offers.

This camp is being held at all Renault workshops across India from 6th - 11th March, 2018. However, to avail the International Women’s day offers, the car has to be registered on a woman's name. Offers are valid only at Renault authorised workshops.

Here’s what Renault is offering to women on International Women's day