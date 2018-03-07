हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Renault India giving host of offers on International Women’s Day – Know

To avail the International Women’s day offers, the car has to be registered on a woman's name.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 07, 2018, 13:03 PM IST
Comments
New Delhi: Carmaker Renault is giving a host of offers to women on International Women’s Day. The car company is providing a free comprehensive vehicle check-up for its women customers, along with other offers.

This camp is being held at all Renault workshops across India from 6th - 11th March, 2018. However, to avail the International Women’s day offers, the car has to be registered on a woman's name. Offers are valid only at Renault authorised workshops.

Here’s what Renault is offering to women on International Women's day

  • Free vehicle checkup
     
  • Free pick and drop
     
  • 10 percent discount on parts and accessories
     
  • 10 percent discount on labour and value added services
     
  • 10 percent off on extended warranty and roadside assistance
     
  • Upto 40 percent discount on car insurance renewal
