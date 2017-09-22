close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 15:02
Renault opens bookings for premium SUV Captur

New Delhi: French car major Renault on Friday said it has opened bookings for premium SUV Captur which is set for a launch next month.

The company has started production of Captur as it prepares for a festive season launch and has opened bookings at an initial amount of Rs 25,000.

"Our growth strategy hinges strongly on launching products that cater to the volume and growing segments of the Indian automotive industry, representing evolving customer preferences," Renault India Operations Country CEO and MD Sumit Sawhney said in a statement.

Over the last few years, SUV sales are growing exponentially, making it the fastest growing segment in India, he added.

"Renault Captur will further strengthen our position in the fast-growing SUV segment and will set new benchmarks with its global styling and unmatched road presence," Sawhney said.

Built on the globally successful B0 platform, the Captur has been designed and developed leveraging the prowess of Renault India and global teams.

The model will have various safety features like dual airbags, side airbags, antilock-braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), among others.

The Captur would be launched with both petrol and diesel powertrains, Renault said.

