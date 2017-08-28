Renault to introduce SUV Captur in India in December quarter

Mumbai: French auto major Renault, whose debut model Duster SUV and India-specific entry model Kwid have been runaway success, is rolling out a premium SUV, the Captur, in the fourth quarter of the year.

Sumit Sawhney, country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India, told PTI that the much-talked-about launch will take place in the December quarter, but refused to specify whether it could be a Diwali offering.

The 5-seater SUV with "cross-over DNA" will be a very premium offering and much higher than the Duster.

The new SUV will be rolled out from the company's Chennai plant, Sawhney said.

The seventh largest car maker of the country with around 5 per cent market share has primarily two models, the entry level premium SUV Duster and two variants of the small car Kwid which has been specially made for India.

Sawhney said the Captur has already sold over 1 million units globally.