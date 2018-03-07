Rolls Royce launches new Phantom: Price, features and more

New Delhi: Luxury car maker Rolls Royce Motor Cars has launched its new model Phantom in north India priced between Rs 9.50 crore and Rs 11.35 crore.

The Phantom Standard Wheelbase variant is priced at Rs 9.50 crore while the Phantom Extended Wheelbase at Rs 11.35 crore.

The pricing also includes a four-year service package and regional warranty.

The vehicle comes with a 6.75 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine and moves from 0-100 kilometre per hour in 5.3 seconds with the help of seamless 8-speed, satellite-aided transmission, the company statement said.

It has selected Select Cars Pvt Ltd as sole authorised dealer in New Delhi.

Its headlights are equipped with laser light technology providing a 600-metre range of light at night to ensure safe travel. The New Phantom comes with customers tailoring specifications. A Rolls-Royce customer can choose from 44,000 exterior colours and request personalised designs from the company’s team of Bespoke designers.

A curated selection of rear seating options is available on New Phantom, from the lounge to individual formats. It comes with a next-generation four-corner air suspension system, state-of-the-art chassis control systems, 130kg of sound insulation, double-laminated glass and dual-skin alloys across the bulkhead.

The vehicle is equipped with the 'Flagbearer' a stereo camera system integrated into the windscreen that sees the road ahead and adjusts the suspension proactively.