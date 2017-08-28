close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Royal Enfield begins production at 3rd plant

With the new plant coming onstream, the total production capacity from all the three plants is planned to be 8.25 lakh units in FY18, it added.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 16:26
Royal Enfield begins production at 3rd plant

New Delhi: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Monday began commercial production from its new manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai.

The plant spread over 50 acres is the company's third manufacturing facility and will manufacture Royal Enfield motorcycles for India and international markets, the company said in a statement.

With the new plant coming onstream, the total production capacity from all the three plants is planned to be 8.25 lakh units in FY18, it added.

The company's other two plants are also located in Chennai.

In FY17, Royal Enfield produced and sold 6,67,135 motorcycles, nearing its installed capacity.

The company has earmarked Rs 800 crore investment in 2017-18 mainly on capacity expansion at Vallam Vadagal, new products and platforms, and technical centres in the UK, Leicester and Chennai.

It will fund the investment through internal accruals.

TAGS

NicheRoyal EnfieldVallam Vadagal plantRoyal Enfield motorcyclesRoyal Enfield PlantRoyal Enfield production

From Zee News

Reform labour laws to enhance ease of doing business: NITI Aayog
Economy

Reform labour laws to enhance ease of doing business: NITI...

EPFO to trim investments in AAA bonds; may pump Rs 3,000 crore into AA+ rated corp bonds: Labour Minister
Personal Finance

EPFO to trim investments in AAA bonds; may pump Rs 3,000 cr...

UP has got 41,173 more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(Urban)
Real Estate

UP has got 41,173 more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yoj...

INX Media case: CBI questions Chidambaram&#039;s son Karti for second time
Companies

INX Media case: CBI questions Chidambaram's son Karti...

ICEX launches world&#039;s first diamond futures contracts
Markets

ICEX launches world's first diamond futures contracts

Micromax Canvas Infinity: Ups the ante in Rs 10,000 segment
Gadgets

Micromax Canvas Infinity: Ups the ante in Rs 10,000 segment

Economy

GST will have positive impact on states' finances: Ind...

IndiGo to look at GE engines for A320 neo planes: Ghosh
Companies

IndiGo to look at GE engines for A320 neo planes: Ghosh

Class action lawsuit filed against Dr Reddy&#039;s in US
Companies

Class action lawsuit filed against Dr Reddy's in US

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video