Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield launches Continental GT 650 Twin, Interceptor INT 650 Twin in India

The company has priced Interceptor INT 650 at Rs 2.50 lakh and the Continental GT 650 at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield launches Continental GT 650 Twin, Interceptor INT 650 Twin in India

New Delhi: Royal Enfield Wednesday launched two mid-sized motorcycles, Continental GT 650 Twin and Interceptor INT 650 Twin, in the Indian market.

The company has priced Interceptor INT 650 at Rs 2.50 lakh and the Continental GT 650 at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the models would be available across 14 key metro and mini metro cities across 120 dealerships in India, the company said in a statement.

"These motorcycles will be available across the country in a phased manner. Bookings for the Twin motorcycles, however, will begin on November 14, across all dealerships in India," the company said in a statement.

It further said that motorcycle deliveries will begin from the end of November.

