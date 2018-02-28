Royal Enfield launches new Thunderbird 350X, Thunderbird 500X

New Delhi: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday launched a new range of its popular model Thunderbird -- Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 350X -- priced at Rs 1,98,878 and Rs 1,56,849 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Powered by a single cylinder, air cooled 499 cc engine, the Thunderbird 500X generates 41.3 Nm torque at 4000 rpm.

Thunderbird 350X, on the other hand, comes with a single cylinder, air cooled, twinspark, 346cc engine which generates a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 4000 rpm.

Thunderbird 500X will sport Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue colours while the Thunderbird 350X will come in Whimsical White and Roving Red colours.

The bikes come with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, gunslinger styled seat coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard.

The blacked-out theme is uniformly carried over to components like the silencer, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover, indicators and grab-rail.

Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield, said, “The two interpretations of Thunderbird and Thunderbird X will continue to strengthen our city and highway cruising proposition, and of nudging the youth to express themselves. Those who seek to make a bold, defining statement will certainly connect with the TBx.”



Shaji Koshy, Head India Business, said, “The Thunderbird X will create renewed excitement in the mid-sized motorcycle segment".