Royal Enfield Rider Mania enthusiasts returns to Goa

New Delhi: Royal Enfield Rider Mania is all set to get bigger and better this year with an action packed 3 days of Music, Mates and Motorcycling like never before. An annual extravaganza of Royal Enfield riders from across the globe, Rider Mania will take place in the beach town of Vagator, Goa from 17th- 19th November. The largest gathering of Royal Enfield enthusiasts from around the world, Rider Mania is a melting pot of Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts and an amalgamation of experience and youthful vigour. While many of the participants are experienced riders, some are only beginning to get a taste of the Royal Enfield Motorcycling way of life, which gives the festival a vibrant and inclusive character.

Speaking about Rider Mania 2017, Mr. Rudratej (Rudy) Singh - President Royal Enfield said, “Our biggest metric of success is our ever-burgeoning community of users and riding enthusiasts - A community that is fast growing to be the largest in the world. For us, this is a gratifying testament of the fact that our motorcycling narrative is relevant and is working with our consumers. Rider Mania has been a platform for this community of riders to come together, celebrate their individual journeys, share experiences and be inspired. We are greatly engaged with this community and the depth of this engagement is visible at Rider Mania, where Royal Enfield enthusiasts from across the world come together and interact and engage closely with the brand; and this year will be no different.”

The road to Rider Mania commences with countrywide rides in key cities with Royal Enfield clubs and communities participating in large numbers. Riders across various states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, are gearing for the festival with pre-Rider Mania rides. Interested Royal Enfield fans can sign up for the ride in their city on Rider Mania page of the official Royal Enfield website -

https://royalenfield.com/ridermania/before-the-mania/pre-rider-mania-rides

The 3-day festival has a plethora of motorcycling events, talks, competitions and surprises in store for theThumpers making their way to Goa from all over the world. Be it the custom motorcycling exhibition, motorcycling art showcases, the signature dirt track race and Trials, or the appealing moto gear and apparel combined with authentic Goan cuisine, all add to a tempting experience for participants at Rider Mania. Rider Mania is the ideal platform where the signature ‘Thump’ unites. To register and be a part of this thrilling motorcycling experience log on:

https://royalenfield.com/ridermania/register/

The Rider Mania 2017 includes many interesting activities:

Dirt track racing, the most sought after competitive event at Rider Mania will give the riders a chance to showcase their off-roading capabilities.

Slow Race, where the slowest participant to complete the track without putting their leg down or going out of their lane wins.

Another challenging activity is the Maze Chase where riders use their manoeuvrability skills to complete the specially designed course in the shortest time.

Trials is another very popular event at Rider Mania. With a specially designed obstacle course, it tests one’s riding skills. There will be a special category for Himalayan owners this year.

Custom motorcycle showcase, one of the biggest crowd pullers at Rider Mania, the custom build motorcycles created by some of the most creative and inquisitive artists in the motorcycling community from across the country

Long Distance Travel Forum which involves experience sharing talks by riders who have ridden extensively on their Royal Enfield, providing guidance and building aspiration amongst the newly initiated

Art @Rider Mania would involve evocative, inimitable specimens of motorcycling art created by moto artists being showcased during the course of the festival

Limited edition Rider Mania merchandise - This year’s official Rider Mania merchandise will be available at the Royal Enfield Gear stall at the venue.

Royal Enfield riding school - On the sidelines at Rider Mania, we are organising a riding school that would be training many enthusiasts on the basics of riding a motorcycle. This is a huge step for all those pillion riders who has always aspired to start motorcycling.

Arm Wrestling - An event that always draws a huge crowd, arm wrestling is a lot of fun for all the participants and even more so for the audiences. Arm wrestling happens for both men and women.

Off-Road riding school - All riders aspiring to learn off roading skills have a great opportunity to sign up for a day long course at Rider mania this year that will help them hone their riding skills on off road terrain.

Shopping - There will be motorcycle stalls from across the country and Rider Mania will serve as a perfect backdrop for a motorcyclist to binge on retail therapy

Entertainment: There will be some very interesting live music and stand up comedy