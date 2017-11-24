हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Skoda to hike vehicle prices in India from January

The revision will reflect an increase of 2 to 3 percent across the entire model range.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 24, 2017, 16:50 PM IST
Image Courtesy: skoda-auto.co.in

New Delhi: Skoda Auto India on Friday said it will hike prices of its vehicles by 2-3 percent across the entire model range from January 1.

The changing market conditions and various external economic factors are driving this price impact, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The revision will reflect an increase of 2 to 3 percent across the entire model range, it added.

The company sells four models ranging from mid-sized sedan Rapid with price starting at Rs 8.49 lakh to newly introduced SUV Kodiaq priced at Rs 34.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

 

