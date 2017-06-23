Skoda to launch Octavia RS and Kodiaq in September

Skoda fans, listen up. While the company is gearing up to launch the mid-life update of the Octavia in India, it will also be adding a couple more of models in September this year. One of those models will be the Kodiaq SUV, the first-ever seven-seater from the Czech automaker. The other offering will be an addition to the Octavia lineup with a RS badge and we all know what that means. It will be a reincarnation of the beloved Octavia RS from a few years ago.

Let’s look at the SUV first. It has nearly been a year since Skoda started grabbing the headlines with its Kodiaq SUV. After a bunch of teaser images, Skoda unveiled the Kodiaq during the 2016 Paris Motor Show. In April this year, the company updated its Indian website saying the Kodiaq is en route and soon after, several dealers started accepting bookings as well. Once launched, it is expected to be offered with two engine options - a 2.0-litre TDI diesel producing 150PS and a 2.0-litre petrol generating 180PS. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a seven-speed DSG for both engines, with 4x4 hardware.

As far as competition is concerned, the Skoda Kodiaq will primarily rival the Hyundai Santa Fe and its sister car, the Volkswagen Tiguan. Other SUVs in the same price bracket include the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and the Isuzu MU-X.

Over to the Octavia RS. Back in its time in India, it became a favourite for anyone who wanted a comfortable car for the entire family but never wanted it to be driven by a chauffeur. The new model will carry over the new face of the Octavia. In international markets, the Octavia RS is available with the same engines as the Kodiaq, albeit in a different state of tune. While the 2.0-litre TSI motor pumps out 230PS/350Nm, the 2.0-litre TDI produces 184PS/380Nm. We’ll have to wait and watch whether Skoda offers the RS with both engines in India.

Skoda is likely to price the Octavia RS north of the Rs 23 lakh mark. Even at that price, it is likely to become the most powerful sedan under the Rs 40 lakh mark. Intrigued?

Source: CarDekho.com