Suzuki GSX-S750 launched in India at Rs 7.45 lakh

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Wednesday launched its first sub-1000cc big-bike – GSX-S750 in India.

The GSX-S750 will be available in two colour variants - Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black and Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Daring Red, and is priced at Rs 7,45,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The GSX-S750 is powered by a 749cc four-cylinder fuel-injection engine that produces 84kW @10,500rpm and 81Nm @9,000rpm. The bike comes with meticulously designed bodywork, featuring a chiselled fuel tank, vented front fender, light rear fender, molded mirrors, and angular tail section with integrated LED taillight.

The bike three-mode traction control system – mode one is for sport riding, mode two for typical road conditions and, mode three delivers maximum traction control when riding in poor conditions. KYB inverted front forks and a customisable lightweight, brightness-adjustable LCD instrument panel are amongst the other features.

“ GSX-S750 is not just the first new offering from Suzuki for the new financial year, but is also our first-product in the sub-1000cc big-bike segment. As our second CKD model in India, we are confident that the GSX-S750 will further strengthen the ‘GSX’ brand, which is Suzuki’s DNA in motorcycles,” Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.