Suzuki launches Access 125 Special Edition

The Special Edition is offered in two new matte colours and is priced at Rs 59,063 (ex-showroom Delhi).

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 12:27
Suzuki launches Access 125 Special Edition

The Access 125 is Suzuki’s best-selling premium scooter in the 125cc segment. The engine, refinement and overall package of the Access 125 made it an immediate hit in the Indian market. While the scooter received a facelift in the recent past, Suzuki has now gone ahead and launched a ‘Special Edition’ version of the scooter with two new colour options -  Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey and Metallic Matte Black.

The new colours will be sold alongside the previously available colours like Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Candy Sonoma Red, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Fibroin Grey, Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black. Other updates on the scooter include a new vintage maroon seat, circular-shaped chrome side-mirrors and a brown foot board.   

The Access is powered by a 124cc engine that develops 8.7PS at 7000rpm and a peak torque of 10.2Nm at 5000rpm. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a swingarm-type suspension with a coil spring unit at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 220mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum unit at the rear. It is shod with 90/90 R12 tyre at the front and 90/100 R10 tyre at the rear with five-spoke alloys.

The Access gets a 5.6-litre fuel tank and weighs 102kg. The 780mm seat height is good for shorter riders. The Access 125 Special Edition equipped with a disc brake is priced at Rs 59,063 (ex-showroom Delhi) and Rs 55,868 for the standard variant.

Source: BikeDekho.com

Suzuki Access 125 Special EditionSuzuki Access 125 Special Edition launchSuzuki Access 125 Special Edition prcieSuzuki Access 125 Special Edition featuresSuzuki Access 125

