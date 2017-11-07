Suzuki launches Intruder cruiser bike at Rs 98,340

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcyle India on Tuesday launched an all-new cruiser bike – Intruder – at Rs 98,340 (ex showroom, Delhi). Available in two colour options – Metallic Matt Black and Metallic Matt Titanium Silver, the 155 cc bike will go head on against the Bajaj Avenger.

.@suzuki2wheelers launches #Intruder cruiser at Rs 98k (ex showroom). Gets 155 cc Gixer engine, 44kmpl, digital instrument dp, 2 colours pic.twitter.com/2TN5uknYnc — Shubhodeep (@ShubhodeepZee) November 7, 2017

Billed as a daily commuter with highway abilities, Intruder gets a tuned-up 155cc engine from the Gixer and also borrows design elements from the mighty Suzuki Intruder M1800R on sale in other markets. A triangular LED headlamp and fuel tank extensions give the cruiser a purposeful appeal. The Intruder appears to be a single-seater – thanks to the rear seat being split from the main unit. This further adds to the visual element. The bike comes with a digital instrument display, LED tail lamps and sharp twin exhausts at the side rear.

The 155 cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 14bhp of power and has torque figures of 14Nm@6000RPM, is in a frame which looks similar to that of Gixxer. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Suspension is managed by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear.

Speaking at the launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan – Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing – said that the Intruder is positioned to sit well in an expanding cruiser market. “The Intruder fulfils daily commuting needs, while its great road handling capabilities make the weekend ride exciting as well.”