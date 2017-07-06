close
Suzuki launches Let’s scooter with dual tone colours at Rs 48,193



﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 09:22
Suzuki launches Let’s scooter with dual tone colours at Rs 48,193

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has unveiled new dual tone colour options for its scooter Let’s.

The newly launched dynamic dual toned Let’s is now available in a combination of Royal Blue / Matte Black (BNU), Orange / Matte Black (GTW) and Glass Sparkle Black (YVB).

The new Let’s comes with four stroke, fuel efficient 112.8cc BS1V engine with SEP technology.

The new dual toned Let’s post GST will be retailed at Rs 48,193 (Ex Showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch of the new dual tone Let’s, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said “We constantly endeavour to bring in new variety to our products and offer the best features to our customers. We are confident that this new colour proposition will be a popular choice amongst our discerning young customers.”

 

TAGS

Suzuki MotorcycleSMIPLSuzuki Let'sSuzuki Let's new dual tone colourSuzuki Let's scooter

