Suzuki launches New Gixxer SF ABS at Rs 95,499

The newly introduced Gixxer SF ABS comes in two variants – Carbureted and Fuel Injected.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 14:43
New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Friday rolled-out the new Gixxer SF ABS (with Anti-lock Brake System).

The newly introduced Gixxer SF ABS comes in two variants – Carbureted (Standard); and Fuel Injected (FI); and will be available across Suzuki dealerships in India.

The Carbureted (Standard) variant is priced at INR 95,499 (Ex-showroom, Delhi); while the Fuel Injected variant is available for INR 99,312 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The ABS is a supplemental system that automatically controls the braking force more efficiently and avoids wheel lock-up in case of slippery road conditions, inconsistent road contours; or sudden braking.

Besides ABS, the Gixxer SF advanced Fuel Injection Technology is equipped with 6 sensors that calculate the optimum amount of fuel to be injected for better combustion efficiency; offering customers better fuel efficiency and a more exciting ride.

The bike comes in two exciting colour options – Metallic Trition Blue (YSF); and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Black (KGL).

 

Suzuki MotorcycleSuzuki Motor CorporationSuzuki Gixxer SF ABSSuzuki new Gixxer SF ABS

