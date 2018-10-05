Suzuki launches V-Strom 650XT ABS adventurer tourer

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India, a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has launched the much-awaited adventurer tourer - V-Strom 650XT ABS in India.

The all-terrain motorcycle is available in two colour options - Champion Yellow Color and Pearl Glacier White. It is priced at Rs 7,46,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

V-Strom 650XT ABS is equipped with four stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC with 645cm displacement, 90° V-twin engine. It comes with the fuel-injection technology that churns out an improved performance. It has lightweight Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) , three-mode traction control system (2 Mode + OFF Mode) for superior engine control.

The bike's all-new multi-function instrument panel incorporates the speedometer, odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, gear position, battery voltage and traction-control modes. The bike comes with a 12V DC outlet as a standard feature, supporting rider to use satellite navigation systems and recharging mobile devices.

The V-Strom 650XT ABS comes equipped with Suzuki Easy Start System enabling to start the engine with only one-push of the starter button. It also has a windscreen with a three position adjustment, specially designed Battlax Adventure A40 tyres with tubeless tyre applicable wire spoked wheels.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle said, “As our third new product launch of this financial year, V-Strom 650XT ABS delivers on our promise of introducing well-engineered and technological advance premium offerings; emphasising our commitment to the Indian market.”