Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle introduces special edition Intruder, Intruder FI in India

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan (SMC) on Friday rolled out the special edition of modern cruiser Intruder and Intruder FI.

The Intruder SP and Intruder FI SP editions are offered in Matte Black colour along with Candy Sanoma Red accent with a standard pillion backrest fitment.

The new Intruder SP edition will be available at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) while Intruder SP FI is priced at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The SP variants will come equipped with Anti- Lock Brake System (ABS) and Fuel Injection for a better riding experience.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “With its head-turning design, luxurious appeal and sporty looks, Suzuki Intruder and Intruder FI variants are an apt fit for the people who want to stand out from the crowd.”

The Intruder comes features like a standard ABS, a fully-digital instrumentation, SEP engine with superior riding performance.

In the looks department, it carries big-bike like shrouds, and a sharp twin exhaust that stands-out. It as  low and long styling, with a long wheelbase, and a low seat.

