Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 22.27% in October

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday reported 22.27 percent increase in its total sales at 50,148 units in October.

For Suzuki two-wheelers, the cumulative figure during the period of April-October, 2017 now stands at 3,31,419 units; an uptake of 38.43 percent from the corresponding figure of 2,39,405 units it had achieved in April-October 2016.

The growth was fuelled by a strong domestic performance, where Suzuki Two-wheelers clocked 46,020 units this month.

“For FY 2017-18, Suzuki Two-wheelers is targeting a sale of 5.00,000 units. Buoyed by the impressive festive-season performance, we continue to hold a positive outlook in the coming months as well,” Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL said.

“Not only are we on the threshold of surpassing its FY 2016-17 sales-performance of 3,50,000 units in over 7 months, but now carry a very strong momentum as we work towards ramping-up our product line-up and expanding the dealership networks, ” he added.