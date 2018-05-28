Suzuki Motorcycle unveils new Gixxer with ABS

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Monday rolled-out the new Gixxer with the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) feature.

The bike will come at a starting price of Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Suzuki Gixxer ABS will be available in three colours – Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black, Candy Sonoma Red/Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black.

The Gixxer ABS variant comes fitted with a front wheel speed sensor to detect wheel speed for better stability and controlled braking force.

The Gixxer ABS has an all-aluminium 4-stroke single cylinder 154.9cc BS-IV engine that produces 14.8ps@8000rpm,14Nm@6000rpm. The bike is equipped with Suzuki Jet cooling system (SJCS).



On the design element, the Gixxer ABS includes AHO Headlight, LED tail lamp, fully digital speedometer, large diameter with front and back disc brake. Features like sporty twin exhaust, a 3-spoke light wheel, stepped seat with distinctive design and Two-piece rear fender are also present in the Gixxer ABS.

Commenting on the launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL, said, “Ever since its launch, the Gixxer has emerged as a benchmark for the segment, managing to ‘Stay Ahead of the Pack’ in terms of technology and performance. The ABS option allows us to improve on an already exciting riding experience for our Gixxer customers. The Gixxer series is an important cog of our India product-strategy. With enhancements like ABS, we will continue to improve on the value-proposition we offer to our customers.”