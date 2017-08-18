Suzuki new Gixxer Sp 2017 exclusive series launched at starting price of Rs 99,312

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has introduced the exclusive 2017 Series - Gixxer SF SP (with ABS and Fuel Injection) and the Gixxer SP motorcycles.

The Gixxer SF SP (with ABS and FI) is priced at Rs 99,312 (ex-showroom Delhi); while the Gixxer SP is priced at Rs 81,175 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Gixxer SP 2017 Series variants feature an attractive ‘tri-colour combination’ with futuristic graphics on front cowl and the fuel tank, and a unique Gixxer SP 2017 Emblem amongst a host of elements.



The Gixxer SP 2017 Series will be available in Orange and Black shades.