Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited

Suzuki rolls out RM-Z450, RM-Z250 motorcycles in India

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Monday launched their global flagship Motocross bikes - RM-Z450 and RM-Z250.

The bikes designed specifically to promise an exhilarating off-roading experience to the riders, Suzuki said in a statement.

Offered in Champion Yellow colour, RMZ-series up to launch in India including RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 will be available across selected Suzuki dealerships and will be priced at INR 7,10,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) and INR 8,31,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Over the past few years, we have witnessed a great spur in the off-roading and adventurous riding experiences among Indian riders. Paying attention to this rising demand in the racing and adventure category, we are thrilled to launch these purpose-built motorcycles, RM-Z450 and RM-250. The bikes boast of great performance, distinctive design, and agility that is unique to RMZ series, offering great handling and control to riders.”

RM-Z450 is powered with the 449 cm, 4-stroke, fuel injected, DOHC engine for a faster yet controllable throttle response. It comes equipped with Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) which has three selectable modes to choose the best option as per road condition.

“While maintaining the winning speed, the RM-Z450 is the first motocross bike to adopt new balance free rear cushion (BFRC) technology ensuring excellent traction and better shock absorption offering high responsiveness on the track,” the company said.

Teh RM-Z250 is powered with a 249cm, 4-stroke, fuel injected, DOHC engine with a compact and lightweight design. The bike comes equipped with Fuel Injection (FI) system and aluminium rims.

 

