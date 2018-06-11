हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition

Suzuki unveils new Access special edition; introduces Access 125 with CBS

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Monday introduced the new Access 125 with Combined Brake System (CBS).

Along with the CBS upgrade, the Access 125 Special Edition also received a new colour option - Metallic Sonic Silver with Beige Coloured Leatherette seat.

The new Access 125 CBS starts at Rs 58,980 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and the Special Edition is priced for Rs 60,580 (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Access 125 is powered by SEP technology. The CBS on the new Access 125 enables operation of both brakes from the left brake lever, helping in maintaining a good balance between front and rear brake forces.

Suzuki Access 125 CBS guarantees a comfortable ride by offering a long and relaxed seat, enlarged floorboard, large under seat storage, a convenient front pocket, optional DC socket and dual convenient utility hooks. It additionally offers steel front fender and leg shield for added protection and comes with highly rigid frame layout, the company said in a statement.

The new Metallic Sonic Silver Special Edition also comes with the special black-coloured alloy-wheels and grab rail combined, special round shaped chrome mirrors. The Special Edition logo emblem lends the Access 125 a further unique identity.

The Access 125 Special Edition will be available in Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White. The Access 125 CBS will be available in all six existing colours - Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Candy Sonoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Fibroin Gray, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL, said, “Suzuki is committed to improving and innovating its products to offer best quality products to our customers. We are confident that with the new enhancements, we will be able to add many more customers to the Suzuki family.”

 

