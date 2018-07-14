हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mercedes

Tamil Nadu farmer takes 80 years to fulfill dream of buying a Mercedes

Through hard work and patience, Devarajan H showed that no dream is too big.

Tamil Nadu farmer takes 80 years to fulfill dream of buying a Mercedes
Photo courtesy: Mercedes Benz: Trans Car India/Youtube

New Delhi: He first saw a Mercedes car when he was eight. The sight left a lasting impression on Devarajan H and he promised himself that he would be inside his own Mercedes one day. Through a generous dose of patience and hard-work, he saved enough money and recently bought his dream car - 80 years later.

Trans Car India, a dealership network of the German auto company in Chennai, recently shared an emotional video of Devarajan and how he fulfilled his dream of owning a Mercedes. In it, the farmer from Kanchipuram describes what made him nurture his dream and turn it into a reality. "I was eight when I first saw a Mercedes. I did not know the brand but I knew I would buy it some day. At that point in time, I used to be on a bicycle. I am happy I can be in this car today," the 88-year-old says in the video.

Devarajan bought a B-Class which is priced at approximately Rs 33 lakh (ex showroom). He said that patience and hard-work helped him realise his dream and also credited support of his wife. For his persevearance in wanting to make his dream come true, the showroom employees greeted him with a cake and thanked him.

Tags:
MercedesMercedes BenzB Class

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close