Tata Tiago

Tata Motors crosses 5 lakh production milestone at Sanand Plant

Sanand plant manufactures Nano, Tiago and Tigor models spread across 21 variants with 150 vehicle combinations.

New Delhi: Riding on the glory of cars like Tiago and Tigor, Tata Motors has crossed 5 lakh production milestone at its Sanand plant.

“Operating at 100 percent capacity utilization, Tata Motors successfully rolled out its 500,000th passenger vehicle unit today (October 23) from its Sanand factory located outside Ahmedabad. The Sanand facility plays a vital role in the company’s passenger vehicles portfolio, manufacturing the widely popular models – Tiago and Tigor; the latter was recently launched in an all-new avatar,” the company said in a statement.

Spread over 1100 acres of land, the Tata Motors’ Sanand plant was set up as a single model plant in 2010. It produced the first electric passenger vehicle for commercial use in the form of Tigor EV.

The plant manufactures Nano, Tiago and Tigor models spread across 21 variants with 150 vehicle combinations.

It is also producing engines – Revotron 1.2L – Petrol (Manual & Auto Transmission), Revotorq 1.05L – Diesel, 624 CC, MPFI – Petrol (Manual & Auto Transmission) and 1.2 NGTC – Petrol (Manual & Auto Transmission).

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “A lean manufacturing process plays a key role in our growth strategy enabling the Sanand plant to contribute around 60 percent of the overall PV production. We are extremely proud of achieving this milestone within our planned timeline.”

 

