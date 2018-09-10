हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tata Motors

Tata Motors global sales up 14% in August

Tata Motors global sales up 14% in August

New Delhi: Tata Motors reported Monday 14 percent increase in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 1,07,030 units in August.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month were at 45,719 units, up 29 percent from the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Sales of all passenger vehicles globally were at 61,328 units in the month, a growth of 4 percent from August last year, it added.

For JLR, global sales were at 42,658 units in August. Jaguar wholesales for the month stood at 14,209 units, while Land Rover sales were at 28,449 vehicles.

