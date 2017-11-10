Tata Motors global sales up 2.7% in October

Mumbai: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in October 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 1,03,761 units, higher by 2.7%, over October 2016.



Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in October 2017 were at 37,400 units, higher by 1.3%, over October 2016.



Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in October 2017 were at 66,361 units, higher by 3.5%, compared to October 2016.



Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 49,757 vehicles (*JLR number for October 17 includes CJLR volumes of 6,880 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,295 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 36,462 vehicles.



*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR