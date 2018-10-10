हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tata Motors

Tata Motors launches all new Tigor: Price, features and more

The new Tigor comes wit coupe-like roofline and dual chamber projector headlamps with sparkling chrome finish.

Tata Motors launches all new Tigor: Price, features and more

News Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday launched its next generation compact sedan –the all new Tata Tigor.

The all new Tigor comes at starting price of Rs 5.20 lakh for the petrol variant powered by the 1.2L Revotron engine and Rs 6.09 lakh for the diesel variant powered by the 1.05L Revotorq. All prices are ex – showroom, New Delhi.

Improvements have also been done in the car's transmission assembly to reduce vibrations. Offered in a 5-speed manual transmission, Tata Motors is also offering an AMT version on its XZ variant. The new Tigor will come in 5 variants – XE, XM, XZ, XZA and XZ+.

The new Tigor comes wit coupe-like roofline and dual chamber projector headlamps with sparkling chrome finish, 15 inch , ORVMs get LED turn indicators with auto fold function. It will be available in 6 shades – Egyptian Blue, Roman Silver, Espresso Brown, Berry Red, Pearlescent White and Titanium Grey.

The car features premium black and grey interior theme coupled with titanium color faux leather seats, premium knitted roof liner and rear armrest with cup holders, which come as a standard feature.

It offers height adjustable driver’s seat as standard feature, scooped out front seat backs for more legroom, better head and elbow room for the rear passengers. It also comes equipped with a fully automatic temperature control (FATC) with uniform cooling all around the cabin, a boot space of 419 litres.

With a 7 inch capacitive infotainment with Android Auto from HarmanTM, the new Tigor comes equipped with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters

The new Tigor comes with dual airbags as a standard feature and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Corner Stability Control (CSC).

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, “Loaded with class above features, this car is the result of a perfect combination of beautiful craftsmanship, performance, comfort and technology.”

