close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Motors launches Tiago Wizz at Rs 4.52 lakh

The petrol variant of the limited edition version -- Tiago Wizz -- is priced at Rs 4.52 lakh while the diesel variant is tagged at Rs 5.3 lakh.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 15:54
Tata Motors launches Tiago Wizz at Rs 4.52 lakh

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday launched a limited edition version of its hatchback Tiago, with price starting at Rs 4.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The petrol variant of the limited edition version -- Tiago Wizz -- is priced at Rs 4.52 lakh while the diesel variant is tagged at Rs 5.3 lakh.

"With the Tiago Wizz limited edition, we want to celebrate the success of Tiago and begin the festive season with something special for our current and potential customers," Mayank Pareek, President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said in a statement.

He termed the model as the "ultimate game changer" for Tata Motors.

"With robust demand since its launch, it has helped us post a month on month growth. Additionally, the introduction of the AMT (automated manual transmission) variants brought in a new set of customers, further consolidating our position in the hatchback segment," Pareek said.

The limited edition of the hatchback comes with nine new features, he added.

TAGS

Tata MotorsTata TiagoTiago WizzTiago Wizz IndiaTiago Wizz priceTiago Wizz features

From Zee News

India Inc&#039;s investment overseas down 15% to $1.34 billion in August
Companies

India Inc's investment overseas down 15% to $1.34 bill...

Companies

GMR eyeing airport projects in Asia and Eastern Europe

British inflation jumps, pushing pound to one-year dollar high
International Business

British inflation jumps, pushing pound to one-year dollar h...

India among most optimistic in hiring plans
Economy

India among most optimistic in hiring plans

Gold price slips below Rs 31,000-mark, falls by Rs 150 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price slips below Rs 31,000-mark, falls by Rs 150 per...

Massive jump in petrol rates after dynamic pricing – Decoding the price rise
Personal Finance

Massive jump in petrol rates after dynamic pricing – Decodi...

Economy

India among most optimistic in hiring plans; momentum slows

Companies

GAIL swaps 60% of US LNG volumes: Chairman Tripathi

Govt notifies GST cess hike on mid &amp; large cars, SUVs
Economy

Govt notifies GST cess hike on mid & large cars, SUVs

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video