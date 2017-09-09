close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Motors launches Tigor XM sedan

According to the company, the new variant will be available across all its dealerships, starting September 15, 2017, in a phased manner.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 20:04
Tata Motors launches Tigor XM sedan

New Delhi: Automobile major Tata Motors on Saturday launched a new variant of its sedan Tigor XM petrol priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"We are constantly working towards filling in spaces in each segment and TIGOR XM is our response to this growing segment," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors.

"As per our turnaround strategy, we are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve our market share and bring products faster to market."

According to the company, the new variant will be available across all its dealerships, starting September 15, 2017, in a phased manner.

TAGS

Tata Motors sedan Tigor XMTata sedan Tigor XM price in IndiaTata sedan Tigor XM priceTata Motors

From Zee News

GST council meet successfully ended ; here are the major decisions taken
Economy

GST council meet successfully ended ; here are the major de...

30 items of mass consumption to cost less, GST cess to go up on SUVs, large cars
Economy

30 items of mass consumption to cost less, GST cess to go u...

Artisans with Rs 20 lakh turnover exempt from GST registration
Economy

Artisans with Rs 20 lakh turnover exempt from GST registrat...

GST Council forms panel to oversee technical glitches in filing returns
Economy

GST Council forms panel to oversee technical glitches in fi...

Saudi says it&#039;s accelerating economic reforms, Aramco IPO on track
International Business

Saudi says it's accelerating economic reforms, Aramco...

CBI books 19 companies for sending over 400 crore abroad
Companies

CBI books 19 companies for sending over 400 crore abroad

Trump nominates Indian-American as economic diplomacy head
International Business

Trump nominates Indian-American as economic diplomacy head

Tata Motors union calls off four-day strike at Jamshedpur plant
Companies

Tata Motors union calls off four-day strike at Jamshedpur p...

ICICI Lombard IPO to be launched in market on September 15
Companies

ICICI Lombard IPO to be launched in market on September 15

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video