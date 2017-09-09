Tata Motors launches Tigor XM sedan

New Delhi: Automobile major Tata Motors on Saturday launched a new variant of its sedan Tigor XM petrol priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"We are constantly working towards filling in spaces in each segment and TIGOR XM is our response to this growing segment," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors.

"As per our turnaround strategy, we are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve our market share and bring products faster to market."

According to the company, the new variant will be available across all its dealerships, starting September 15, 2017, in a phased manner.