Tata Motors' October total sales up 5% at 48,886 units

New Delhi: Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 48,886 units in October.

The company had sold 46,500 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Its domestic sales of commercial vehicles last month stood at 32,411 units as against 30,189 in October 2016, up 7 per cent.

Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market grew by 1 per cent year on year to 16,475 units last month.

On the exports front, Tata Motors said its overseas shipments last month were at 4,311 units, down 32 per cent yoy.