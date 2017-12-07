Tata Motors rolls out first batch of Tigor EV from Sanand

Mumbai: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors has rolled out the first batch of the electric variant of its compact sedan Tigor from its Sanand facility in Gujarat.

The first batch of e-Tigors are being produced for the Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), which had placed an order for 10,000 electric sedans in October.

Tata Motor has tweeted:

A momentous occasion as @RNTata2000 and Mr. N Chandrasekaran, flag off the first batch of the TIGOR Electric Vehicles from the Sanand plant for @EESL_India. Mr. Guenter Butschek drives off the first TIGOR EV. A significant milestone as #TataMotors builds the future of e-mobility. pic.twitter.com/26vINdZRX6 — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) December 6, 2017

Tata Motors had qualified as "L1" bidder to win a tender of 10,000 electric cars floated by EESL in September 2017.

The first batch was flagged off in the presence of Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran, group patriarch Ratan Tata, and Tata Motors managing director and chief executive Guenter Butschek.

The government is planning to have only electric cars by 2030 in its efforts to reduce both oil imports as well reduce carbon emissions to a significant extent.

The third largest passenger car-maker had become the L1 bidder in amid stiff competition and won the bids for 10,000 e-cars floated by EESL in September as the other bidder, Mahindra's, quoted Rs 2.3 lakh above the former's and was initially out of the race.

For phase 1, Tata Motors is required to deliver 250 Tigor EVs, for which it has received a letter of agreement. For an additional 100 cars, the agreement is expected to be issued shortly by EESL, the company said.