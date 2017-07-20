Tata Motors rolls out first batch of upcoming SUV Nexon

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday rolled out the first batch of its upcoming compact SUV Nexon from Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra.

Nexon, which is powered by a pair of brand new powertrains - 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Revotron series and the 1.5 litre diesel engine from the Revotorq family, is set to debut in the festive season this year.

The company will soon start dispatching the cars to the dealerships across the country in a phased manner and customers will soon be able to get up, close and personal with this all new SUV, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Nexon is the fourth product from Tata Motors which is based on its new IMPACT design philosophy.