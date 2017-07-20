close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Motors rolls out first batch of upcoming SUV Nexon

The company will soon start dispatching the cars to the dealerships across the country in a phased manner and customers will soon be able to get up, close and personal with this all new SUV, Tata Motors said in a statement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 16:35
Tata Motors rolls out first batch of upcoming SUV Nexon
@TataMotors

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday rolled out the first batch of its upcoming compact SUV Nexon from Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra.

Nexon, which is powered by a pair of brand new powertrains - 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Revotron series and the 1.5 litre diesel engine from the Revotorq family, is set to debut in the festive season this year.

The company will soon start dispatching the cars to the dealerships across the country in a phased manner and customers will soon be able to get up, close and personal with this all new SUV, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Nexon is the fourth product from Tata Motors which is based on its new IMPACT design philosophy.

TAGS

Tata MotorsSUV NexonRanjangaon plantSUV Nexon rolloutIMPACT design philosophy

From Zee News

Wipro Q1 results: IT major beats consolidated profit estimates
Companies

Wipro Q1 results: IT major beats consolidated profit estima...

Reliance Jio to raise Rs 20,000 crore via rights issue
Companies

Reliance Jio to raise Rs 20,000 crore via rights issue

Jet Airways cutting pilot pay to trim costs
Companies

Jet Airways cutting pilot pay to trim costs

Retailers&#039; Association appeals for review of cash bills format
Economy

Retailers' Association appeals for review of cash bill...

Find early solution to food stocks issue: Nirmala to WTO chief
International Business

Find early solution to food stocks issue: Nirmala to WTO ch...

Operators say rural telecom to suffer at nil IUC, Jio differs
Companies

Operators say rural telecom to suffer at nil IUC, Jio diffe...

Loans via ATMS: ICICI offers up to Rs 15 lakh instant personal loan facility
Personal Finance

Loans via ATMS: ICICI offers up to Rs 15 lakh instant perso...

BOJ pushes back inflation target for sixth time, keeps policy steady
International Business

BOJ pushes back inflation target for sixth time, keeps poli...

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net up 23% at Rs 912.73 crore
Companies

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net up 23% at Rs 912.73 crore

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video