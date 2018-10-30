हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harrier

Tata Motors rolls out first Harrier SUV from assembly line in Pune

Expected to launch in January of 2019, Harrier will take on Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass.

Tata Motors rolls out first Harrier SUV from assembly line in Pune

Ahead of its launch which is expected in January of 2019, Tata Motors on Tuesday rolled out the first Harrier SUV from its assembly line in Pune.

Harrier sports the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy and could get class-leading features and comforts once launched. Looking to take on Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass, Tata Motors have been testing their new SUV in a wide range of conditions  - from the hills in Ladakh to the deserts of Rajasthan. The company says that the 5 seater monocoque SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture which is derived from the Land Rover D8 architecture.

Reports suggest that Harrier would be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine with peak power of 140PS and 320Nm of torque. A six-speed manual, as well as a six-speed auto transmission option, would be available while 2WD and 4WD drive modes would be on offer too.

Inside, the Harrier is expected to get a range of safety features, rear AC vents, sunroof, surround sound system and a large touchscreen.

Bookings for the Harrier are now open and although there is no word on pricing yet, it is expected to be launched between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 17 lakh bracket.

 

