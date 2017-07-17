Tata Motors showcases first Bio-Methane Bus at 'Urja Utsav'

New Delhi: India's largest Commercial Vehicles manufacturer Tata Motors on Monday showcased country's first Bio-CNG (bio-methane) Bus at the Bio-energy programme `Urja Utsav`.

Organized by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the event was attended by Minister of MoPNG (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, Piyush Goyal.

Tata Motors showcased its designed and developed bio-methane engines (5.7 SGI & 3.8 SGI) for LCV, ICV & MCV buses.It displayed three engines, along with the lead model; Tata LPO 1613 with 5.7 SGI NA BS-IV IOBD-II compliant bus. The Tata LPO 1613, already in operation by PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) was showcased with bio-methane fuel at the event."We are delighted to present yet another product with innovation in alternate fuel technologies, to cater to the need for a greener country.

The use of Bio-CNG will contribute in a positive manner to the Smart Cities proposition of keeping them clean and is a good option for wet garbage management," said head Commercial Vehicles Business Tata Motors, Girish Wagh."This gas, which gets produced out of natural degradation process, escapes into the atmosphere unused.

However, if this is trapped and used in engines, it reduces the net impact on environment and at the same time produces useful power," said head- power system, engineering Tata Motors, Rajendra Petkar.

Tata Motors has pioneered the introduction of natural gas vehicles (CNG) in the country, for close to two decades and has introduced several technologies in CNG engines related to vehicle performance and safety including sequential gas injection technology, skip fire, plug type coils, long life spark plugs and longer oil drain intervals.Moving towards gas power will not only contribute majorly towards decreasing emissions for a cleaner environment, but operating engines on bio-methane will also help promote Government of India`s Smart City initiative.