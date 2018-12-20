हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tata Motors

Tata Motors ties up with Zoomcar to deploy Tigor EVs in Pune

The first batch of Tigor EVs were flagged-off from Concorde Motors in Baner.

Pune: Tata Motors on Thursday announced tie-up with self-drive rental platform Zoomcar to offer Tata Tigor EVs in Pune.

“Tata Motors is committed to the Government’s vision of driving electric mobility in the country and is working in a collaborative manner with various ecosystem partners to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India,” a company statement said.

Shailesh Chandra, President— Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy and Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar flagged-off the first batch of Tigor EVs from Concorde Motors in Baner.

“It is a great pleasure to announce our partnership with Zoomcar to offer shared electric mobility solution for the citizens of Pune. Tata Tigor EV will now be available on the self-drive rental platform, offered by Zoomcar, to enable zero-emission transport option for the citizens of Pune. We are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the driving experience,” Chandra said.

“This marks the beginning of a dynamic partnership within electric mobility and we expect to touch 20 cities and 500 electric vehicles with Tata over the next year,” Moran said.

 

