हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Motors

Tata Motors to showcase 'Made in India' combat vehicles at BIMSTEC Nations Summit

Tata Motors says that its 4X4 Mine Protected Vehicle and WhAP8x8 ICV are fully capable of carrying out counter-insurgency and combat operations.

Tata Motors to showcase &#039;Made in India&#039; combat vehicles at BIMSTEC Nations Summit
WhAP8x8 ICV

New Delhi: Tata Motors is all set to showcase two indigenously built combat vehicles at the BIMSTEC Nations Summit 2018 to be held in Pune.

The two vehicles - Tata 4X4 Mine Protected Vehicle and WhAP8x8 ICV - will be showcased to Army chiefs and over 400 officers from the participating nations in a bid to show Tata Motors' expertise in combat mobility and its commitment towards the government's 'Make in India for Defence' policy.

In a press release, the company said that the 4X4 Mine Protected Vehicle is developed to serve as a mine-proof troop transport vehicle, a law enforcement special response vehicle used to counter insurgency, or an escort protection vehicle. The company further claimed that it has a best-in-class ground clearance and that its high power-to-weight ratio helps the vehicle with enhanced acceleration and speed for critical operations during emergency scenarios.

The WhAP8x8 ICV, on the other hand, has been co-developed with Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is touted as India's first combat vehicle designed for optimised survivability, all-terrain performance and increased lethality. It's safety features include blast protection, ballistic protection and NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) protection. Tata Motors claims that it is a low-maintenance vehicle capable of taming any terrain and can seat 10+2. It can also be further modified  - depending on need - as an armoured vehicle, recee and support vehicle, medical evacuation vehicle, anti-tank guided missile vehicle and engineer squad vehicle.

Tata Motors has already supplied 1.5 lakh vehicles to Indian Army and para-military forces. The company recently rolled out the 1500th Safari Storme Army GS800 edition which is replacing Maruti Gypsy in the Indian Army.

Tags:
Tata MotorsIndian ArmyCRPF

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close