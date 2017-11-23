Tata Nano electric to be launched next week, to be named Jayem Neo: Report

New Delhi: The electric variant of Tata Nano will be launched next week and the car will be christened Jayem Neo.

According to an Autocar India report, Tata Motors will supply complete Nano body shells sans the engine and transmission to Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives.

Jayem Automotives will manufacture and market the vehicle.

Once billed as the world's cheapest car, the Tata Nano electric or the Jayem Neo will be launched in Hyderabad on November 28 . Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the vehicle.

Neo will reportedly be driven by a 48-Volt electric system that puts out 17kW (23hp).

Jayem Neo will expectedly travel more than 150 kms on a full charge.

The report further said that first batch of the EV will be supplied to Ola. The cab-aggregator is expected to take 400 white Jayem Neos.